Qasim lynched for being Muslim, claims relative

[India], Jun 22 (ANI): Two days after a 45-year-old man, Qasim, was lynched in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district, his relative said the victim's killing was on account of his religious beliefs.

"He (Qasim) was thrashed mercilessly. The incident was pre-planned. He was killed because of his religion," Irfan told ANI.

Irfan added that allegation of cow slaughtering leveled on Qasim was false and baseless, as the latter did not have any enmity with anyone, and used to visit the village only for selling cattle.

Qasim was allegedly beaten to death by a mob in Hapur on Wednesday. The victim, a cattle -trader, was allegedly lynched after being accused of cow slaughter. Earlier in the day, a photograph of him being dragged by the mob with three policemen in the frame went viral. After facing heavy criticism for the picture, the Uttar Pradesh Police issued a clarification and apologised for the same. (ANI)