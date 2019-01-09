Qatar-based Indian youths booked for conspiring to wage war against Syria

[India], Jan 9 (ANI): The National Investigative Agency (NIA) has registered a case against Indian youths in Qatar who had allegedly joined terrorist organisations Jund al-Aqsa and Jabhat al-Nusrah.

The case was registered in Kochi, Kerala, under Sections 120B and 125 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) besides Sections 16 and 18 of The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 regarding the activities of the youths who conducted preparations or joined the terrorist organisations, read a statement from NIA.

The investigative agency had received credible information that from 2013 onwards, certain youths, originally from Kerala and Karnataka but based in Qatar, had "hatched criminal conspiracy to wage war against Syria, an Asiatic power at peace with the Government of India and pursuant to the criminal conspiracy, such youths conducted preparation or travelled to Syria and joined the terrorist organizations Jund al-Aqsa and Jabhat al-Nusrah with the intention to commit terrorist acts," the statement added. (ANI)