Qatar-based RJ who supported Muslim girls' dance forced to apologise

RJ Sooraj in one of his videos decrying religious fundamentalism. Image: YouTube/RJ Sooraj

: Qatar based Indian-origin Radio Jockey Sooraj, who recently put up a social media post appreciating the flash mob dance of three Muslim girls in Kerala’s Malappuram, was forced to apologise for his comments after he received several violent death threats by religious fundamentalists.

A video surfaced featuring him taunting those who questioned the moral purity of the girls taking part in such activities. Sooraj, a presenter of popular Doha Junction, a programme in Radio Malayalam Qatar 98.6 FM, has decided stay away from the programme for the time being.

The video of the girls dancing can be seen below.

In the apology video, he also mentioned that he had received death threats for supporting the girls and questioned the patriarchal mindset of the religious fundamentalists.

“We will burn you in Doha. We will hit you, we will kill you. We will put you in jail. We will make you lose your job,” Sooraj said quoting his would be assailants.

“Can I ask these kinds of people a question — a few days ago hadn’t you asked for Hadiya’s freedom as brothers? You even questioned the Supreme Court on it? But don’t these girls have the same kinds of rights like Hadiya? Why can’t they live life freely like you want Hadiya to? What is your definition of personal freedom? Is personal freedom a gift you give to people who convert and come to your religion?” Sooraj reportedly asked in the video.

However, following the online hate campaigns, Sooraj offered an unconditional apology for his comments in the video broadcast supporting the girls, he said his intention was never to hurt the religious sentiments of anyone. He said the comments made by him were juxtaposed with the visuals of a religious preacher giving an impression that he was disparaging an entire community and their beliefs.

“My presence should not have an adverse impact on the institution launched by a group of dedicated individuals,” he said in his statement. The three girls taking part in flash mob performance at Malappuram as part of an AIDS awareness programme has stirred up a huge controversy following the visuals of the performance getting viral in social media circles.

In his apology video, the RJ said fame and reputation were like a fine a rose blooming on the side of stream. “I have realized that it doesn’t take much for it to disappear like a rose whose petals are carried away by the stream,” said Sooraj. The three girls were also subjected to a similar kind of online vitriol that was aimed at RJ Sooraj, who hosts a primetime evening show on Radio Malayalam 98.6FM in Doha, Qatar.

On December 2, Sooraj had posted a video on Facebook applauding the girls’ efforts and espousing the cause of women’s rights and freedom of expression.

Many on social media came out in support of Sooraj and the girls and posted comments in defence of their rights.

For cheering Muslim girls’ flashmob, Malayali RJ Sooraj gets threats, forced to apologise. Pure intolerance. But can imagine his plight. He sits in Doha. https://t.co/vYFUls5kh5 — Dhanya Rajendran (@dhanyarajendran) December 5, 2017

Brilliant questions by the RJ Sooraj comparing the Hadiya case with personal freedom of Muslim girls. Unfortunately, the #handChoppers have their way as he is made to apologise. #Kerala https://t.co/mZypoArqoj — Raja Janardhan (@RajaJanardhan) December 6, 2017