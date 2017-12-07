Quake of magnitude 5.1 hits J&K

& Kashmir) [India], Dec 7 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 5.1 on the Richter scale struck 111 km north east of Thang, Jammu and Kashmir today in the early morning hours.

There was no immediate report of any injury or destruction in parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

Further details are awaited.

Yesterday, an earthquake of 5.5 magnitudes on the Richter scale jolted Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) on Wednesday.

The epicentre was Rudraprayag in Uttarakhand, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD). (ANI)