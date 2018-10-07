Qualcomm to invest $400M for Hyderabad campus

[India], Oct 7 (ANI): American telecommunications equipment company Qualcomm will be investing USD 400 million to set up its campus in Hyderabad, making it the largest facility to be established outside the United States.

The announcement comes a day after delegates from Qualcomm met with Minister for Information and Technology and Industries KT Rama Rao (KTR) to discuss their growth plans in the city.

Phase one of the project will include a built-up space of 1.7 million square feet, housing about 10,000 employees. The firm is proposed to start its campus work in 2019.

This facility by Qualcomm will be its largest campus globally after its San Diego headquarters, and the USD 400 million worth investment by the company in Hyderabad will be its largest outside the United States. Qualcomm has its Indian presence in Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai. The firm has been in operation in Hyderabad since 2004 and has expanded manifold with a headcount of about 4,000 employees. The Qualcomm project is a big boost to the electronics and semiconductor industry. "By setting up its mega campus in Hyderabad which is the largest globally after its headquarters in San Diego, Qualcomm now joins the elite list of companies that have their large presence outside their headquarters. We have Apple, Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Facebook and now Qualcomm. This list will only increase since a few more are in the pipeline and we are working actively. This is indeed a big boost to Telangana and the electronics and semiconductors industry," said KTR. The Qualcomm Development Centre engages in driving technology leadership in 5G, IoT, and Mobile Platforms (Snapdragon) Research, development of Qualcomm chipsets and support in commercialisation of advanced wireless modems, satellite communication, multimedia and computer vision, algorithm design and implementation of advanced modems including 3G, 4G, WLAN and satellite communication development among other areas. (ANI)