Question about Tagore's birthday in TNPSC exam has all 4 choices wrong

Chennai: It seems that the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission does not know the birthdate of the author of India's national anthem Rabindranath Tagore. In a question it asked to group-IV candidates, all four options provided were wrong.

Those appearing for the exam said the question 'When was Rabindranath Tagore born' had featured four incorrect choices.

Candidates complained that the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission has included erroneous information about a question on Tagore in the Group IV examination held on Sunday.

Also read: TNPSC group IV recruitment exam: 15 lakh appear; Answer keys to be released soon The choices given were (a) 18 May, 1861, (b) 17 May, 1861, (c) 17 May, 1816, (d) 17 June, 1861. The correct answer is May 7, 1861, which does not appear on the list. There were 200 questions in the paper for the examination held for filling 10,000 posts under Group IV services. Over 20 lakh candidates appeared for the examination. TNPSC official added that candidates could get back to the commission in case of uncertainty over options provided and one-week time would be given after the answer key is released for feedback.