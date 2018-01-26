R-day: Air Force Commando JP Nirala conferred with Ashoka Chakra

[India], January 26 (ANI): Late Air Force Commando Jyoti Prakash Nirala, who lost his life in Bandipora encounter, was honoured with Ashoka Chakra on the occasion of Republic Day.

President Ram Nath Kovind conferred the award to Nirala's mother and wife.

Nirala, a resident of Badladih area in Bihar's Rohtas district, was killed during an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora in Novembar last year.

The award was presented during the Republic Day function, organized at Rajpath in the national capital.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to the soldiers who died in the line of duty. (ANI)