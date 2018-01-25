R-Day: Haryana Minister asks people to hoist tricolour in religious places

[India] January 24 (ANI): Haryana Minister Vipul Goel on Wednesday appealed the public to hoist the tricolour in religious places on the Republic Day.

Speaking at a press conference here, Goel said, "Religious places preach religion but nation comes before everything. I appeal all religious places to hoist the Tricolor in their premises on Republic Day. It will infuse people with a feeling of patriotism".

He added that he would initiate the process from his home constituency Faridabad.

"People must hoist tricolour even in their homes. We will unfurl national flag in all religious places. I, along with people, will visit religious places and request the concerned to put a national flag atop the shrines. This will further strengthen the spirit of nationalism among the people", Goel stated. He rejected that this step will rake up a controversy in the nation. (ANI)