R-Day: Rajnath unfurls tricolor at residence

[India], January 26 (ANI): Home Minister Rajnath Singh unfurled tricolour at his residence in Delhi on Friday.

Singh also distributed sweets to the officials who were present at his residence to celebrate the occasion.

Meanwhile, the main function of the Republic Day is organized at Rajpath in the national capital where President Ram Nath Kovind will take the salute of the parade.

Under the custom to host a leader of a foreign country as the chief guest at the parade, this year, in a first, leaders of 10 ASEAN countries are the Chief Guests.

The tableauxs of fourteen states and nine Central Ministries will participate in the parade showcasing varied themes. The national capital has been brought under a ground-to-air security cover in view of the Republic Day celebrations. Thousands of armed personnel are keeping a tight vigil in Delhi and in border areas of the city to ensure a smooth passage of the celebrations. (ANI)