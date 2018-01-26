R-Day: Shivraj Chouhan, Raman Singh hoists tricolour

[India] January 26 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday hoisted the tricolour on the 69th Republic Day in Guna district.

Addressing a gathering here, Chouhan said the state government has launched different schemes and scholarships for the welfare of the state.

"Different schemes and scholarships have been launched by the government for the welfare of students, irrespective of their caste and social background. I will not let the dreams of the students of the state die down," he stated.

He further congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for coming up with Ujwala Yojana scheme that has brought immense respite for the rural women by providing them gas connection.

"All needed measures will be taken for the well-being of farmers. Women empowerment is utmost important for us and with this thought we have started 'Ladli Laxmi'," Chouhan further said.

He added that 50 percent reservations have been made for the women in the government jobs for empowering them.

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh attended the Republic Day celebrations in Bastar.

The main function of the Republic Day is underway at Rajpath in the national capital.

Under the custom to host a leader of a foreign country as the chief guest at the parade, this year, in a first, leaders of 10 ASEAN countries are the Chief Guests.

The tableauxs of fourteen states and nine Central Ministries are participating in the parade showcasing varied themes.

The national capital has been brought under a ground-to-air security cover in view of the Republic Day celebrations.

Thousands of armed personnel are keeping a tight vigil in Delhi and in border areas of the city to ensure a smooth passage of the celebrations. (ANI)