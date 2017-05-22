Radha Mohan Singh assigned additional charge of Food Ministry

[India] May 22 (ANI): Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Radha Mohan Singh on Monday was given the additional charge of Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

President Pranab Mukherjee, as advised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has directed that Singh shall be assigned the additional charge of the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution during the period of indisposition of Ram Vilas Paswan, who is presently undergoing treatment abroad.

The President further directed that Paswan shall be designated as a minister without portfolio during the period of his indisposition or till such time he is able to resume his work as the Minister of Consumer Affairs. (ANI)