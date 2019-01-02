Radha Mohan Singh takes a dig at Rahul Gandhi

[India], Jan 02 (ANI): Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Radha Mohan Singh took at Congress president Rahul Gandhi for his tweet in which Gandhi missed out on question number three, jumping from question 2 to question 4.

Gandhi tweeted, "Tomorrow, the PM faces an Open Book Rafale Deal Exam in Parliament. Here are the exam questions in advance: Q1. Why 36 aircraft, instead of the 126 the IAF needed? Q2. Why 1,600 Cr instead of 560 Cr per aircraft? Q4. Why AA instead of HAL? Will he show up? Or send a proxy?"

In response to the Congress president, Singh tweeted, " Whether it is the Italian Lady or land grabber brother in-law, everyone will be jailed. Even in mathematics, country's Papu failed. Before tweeting Naamdaar should have learnt to count from Nabi uncle (Ghulam Nabi Azad), Patel uncle (Ahmed Patel) or Scindia brother (Jyotiraditya Scindia), so you could know that 3 comes between 2 and 4." Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi had expressed his desire to have a direct debate with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Rafale issue. "I would very much like to debate one on one on the Rafale Deal with Prime Minister Modi," Congress president said while addressing media persons here. Rahul had further endorsed the audio clip released by the Congress, purportedly showing former Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar in possession of the files related to controversial Rafale fighter jets deal. The Rafale jet deal controversy has been on the boil over the last few months. The Congress and other opposition parties have been alleging irregularities in the high-profile deal. (ANI)