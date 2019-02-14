Radio exhibition attracts thousands in Coimbatore

[India], Feb 14 (ANI): For the first time, several people residing in Coimbatore on Wednesday got a chance to see as many as 170 varieties of rare antique radios at Bharathi Park near Avinashilingam University on the occasion of World Radio Day.

Speaking to media, Abudahir, the organiser said: "I have been collecting old radio from the past 28 years. In this one exhibition, I have displayed more than 170 variety of rare antique radio from 1924 to till date. I have collected the radio from across the world. The main aim of holding this exhibition is to remind the young minds of the indispensable role the radio played in the lives of the people in the past and allow aged to cherish their memories."

"I have a craze of collecting radio sets since childhood. I just love displaying them," he added. World Radio Day is observed on February 13 every year. The day celebrates radio as a forum for information and entertainment, as a bridge of communication for remote communities and its role in empowering people. It is also a day to remember the unique power of radio which touches lives and brings people together from every corner of the globe. The day was proclaimed on November 3, 2011, by UNESCO's 36th General Conference. The theme of this year's World Radio Day was Dialogue, Tolerance and Peace Broadcasts that provide a platform for dialogue and democratic debate over issues, such as migration or violence against women, can help to raise awareness among listeners and inspire understanding for new perspectives in paving the way for positive action. (ANI)