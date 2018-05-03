Radio Mirchi expresses grief over demise of their employee

[India], May 03 (ANI): Radio Mirchi has expressed grief over the sudden demise of one of their employee Tania Khanna, who died in a car accident here on Wednesday.

The radio station in a statement said that the tragedy has left a "huge hole in all the hearts" of the company.

The 26-year old was group manager with Radio Mirchi, who died after her speeding car fell into a drain while taking a turn in Noida.

As per Noida Superintendent of Police (city), A.K. Singh they received the information about the incident at 2: 30 am on Wednesday that a car had fallen into the drain.

"We had got information that at 2.30 am yesterday that a car had fallen into a drain, the occupant a Radio station employee Tania Khanna died on the spot. Further investigation is underway," Singh said. She was on her way to her home in Kavi Nagra from office when the incident took place. Following the incident, she was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where she was declared brought dead. The body has been sent for a postmortem and reports are awaited. (ANI)