Rae Bareli: Priyanka's unusual encounter with snakes, snake charmers

[India] May 2, (ANI): Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi had an unusual encounter while on the campaign trail in the Rae Bareli constituency of Uttar Pradesh here on Thursday. She met snake charmers and even petted and held snakes in her hands.

During her campaigning, Priyanka halted at a village in the parliamentary constituency represented by her mother Sonia Gandhi and sat down with some snake charmers. "Nothing will happen, it is fine," said Priyanka as she was warned by onlookers while she calmly held a snake and nestled it back into its basket.

She chatted with the snake charmers with a while and addressed a gathering for before moving on.

The Congress leader also addressed a public rally that was attended by a large number of Samajwadi Party workers, hinting at a tacit understanding between the two parties in Uttar Pradesh to defeat the BJP.

The Congress leader hit out at the BJP-led central government and asked voters of Rae Bareli to support her mother Sonia Gandhi.

"Voting is on May 6 and my mother is your candidate. Whichever party you belong to, you cannot deny the fact that Sonia Gandhi has played a vital role in developing Rae Bareli."

Reminding the voters of many unfinished development initiatives Priyanka said, "There are many unfinished initiatives and it is imperative for you to strengthen Sonia Ji and vote for the Congress government in order to get these projects completed."

Terming this election a contest against the "communal powers", Priyanka said, "This is the fight of every common citizen against the communal powers which do not respect democracy. This is the fight against people who suppress the voice of the people."

Taking the Modi government to task on the farmers' issues Priyanka said, "Five years back, they promised to double farmers' income but today their income has been reduced to half. Farmers are being forced to pay insurance premium every month which is being used to transfer Rs.10000 crore into the pockets of the industrialist friends of the Prime Minister."

Hitting out at the BJP government for burdening people with demonetisation and GST Priyanka said, "They said that black money will come back into the country. Not a single penny came back and you had to stand in queues. GST is wreaking havoc on thousands of shopkeepers forcing them to shut their businesses. These policies were not made for the public good but made to benefit selected industrialists."

Taking on the Modi government for failing to create jobs for the youth Priyanka said, "They promised 2 crore new jobs but instead of creating new jobs 50 lakh jobs got lost under this government."

While addressing the gathering, Priyanka Gandhi thanked the SP for supporting Congress and helping in the fight against communal forces. The Congress general secretary was welcomed on stage with garlands and bouquets.

Rae Bareli goes to polls on May 6. Counting of votes will take place on May 23. (ANI)