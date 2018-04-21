Rae Bareli will see a positive change: Amit Shah

[India], Apr. 21 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah said on Saturday that a wave of positive change is about to set in Rae Bareli, hinting that BJP will win the parliamentary constituency from Congress in the next year's general election.

Rae Bareli is the Lok Sabha constituency of former Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

"A while ago there was a short circuit here, all media channels were showing smoke. When something good is about to happen some obstacles do come. It's a sign that something big is about to take place in Rae Bareli," said the BJP chief, while addressing a public meeting here.

The BJP chief also hailed Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's governance and said the latter was working towards the state's development, which he claimed Congress was unable to do. In his speech, he promised to make Rae Bareli a model district. Further, he also asked Congress to apologise for coining the term "saffron terrorism" and thereby defaming Hindus and their culture. (ANI)