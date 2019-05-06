Raebareli, Amethi would lay the road for a better India: Robert Vadra

[India], May 6 (ANI): UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra on Monday urged people in Raebareli and Amethi to cast their votes and "lay the road for a better India soon".

"As our extended family members of Raebareli and Amethi go out to vote, I place my full faith in them that they will vote for development, they will vote for change and they will vote against all the negativity," Vadra wrote on Facebook.

"I am sure Raebareli and Amethi would lay the road for a better India soon. I appeal to one & all to go out and vote for change. All my best wishes with Congress president Rahul Gandhi and UPA Chairperson, my mother in law, Sonia Gandhi," he added.

Sonia Gandhi is contesting from Raebareli, while Rahul Gandhi is contesting from Amethi. The seven-phase Lok Sabha elections which began on April 11 will go on till May 19. The results will be announced on May 23. (ANI)