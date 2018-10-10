Raebareli mishap: Piyush Goyal announces ex-gratia, orders inquiry

[India], Oct 10 (ANI): Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of those killed in the train derailment earlier in the day, in addition to the Rs 2 lakh compensation announced by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Goyal said Rs 1 lakh would be granted to those with serious injuries, and Rs 50 thousand will be given to those with minor injuries, while Adityanath announced ex-gratia of Rs 50 thousand to those who were seriously injured in the accident.

The Railway Minister also ordered an inquiry into the matter and directed Commission of Railway Safety, Northern Circle to take charge of the same.

As many as seven people died and 21 were injured after nine coaches of New Farakka Express derailed in Raebareli this morning. Officials say the number of casualties is expected to rise.

"All passengers have been evacuated. A special train is being arranged to take them. It may take 24-36 hrs for completion of clearance operation," Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Northern Railways Satish Kumar told ANI.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to extend condolences to the families of the deceased persons.

"Anguished by the loss of lives due to a rail accident in Raebareli. Condolences to the bereaved families and I pray that the injured recover quickly. UP Government, Railways and NDRF are ensuring all possible assistance at the site of the accident: PM @narendramodi," the tweet read.

The train's engine and coaches derailed 50 m from Harchandpur railway station.

NDRF teams from Lucknow and Varanasi are carrying out rescue operations at the accident site. A team of doctors and an Accident Relief Medical Van was also rushed to the accident site from Lucknow.

Drones and long-range cameras are being used to monitor the situation at the derailment site. (ANI)