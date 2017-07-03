Raebareli murder a 'stain' on society: Keshav Prasad Maurya

[India], July 3, (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Monday assured that stern action would be taken against the culprits of the Raebareli murder, adding that it has put a stain on the society.

"In Raebareli, five people were murdered. The incident is brutal and condemnable. It has put a stain on the civil society. The government will take stern action against the culprits. The criminals will not be spared. Some accused have been arrested in the matter while some are absconding. They will also be nabbed soon," Maurya told ANI, stressing that such brutalities will not be tolerated by the UP Government.

He further said the government is with the victims' family and will extend support to them at government and party level. Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 5 lakh to the families of five people, brutally killed in Raebareli a week ago. Dubbing the murder as unfortunate, the Chief Minister also condoled with bereaved families. Adityanath also directed the Inspector General (IG) of Lucknow range to arrest the culprits within ten days following detailed probe and also take serious action against them. He further assured that the state government will take stern action in the matter of law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh. At least five people were reportedly killed after guns were fired and a vehicle was torched in the Apta village of Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli. The incident took place on Monday when sons of Aapta village Pradhan engaged into a dispute with the victims over cash.(ANI)