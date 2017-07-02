Raebareli murder: UP CM announces ex-gratia of Rs. 5 lakh to deceased's kin

[India], July 2, (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 5 lakh to the families of five people, brutally killed in Raebareli a week ago.

Dubbing the murder as unfortunate, the Chief Minister also condoled with bereaved families.

Adityanath also directed the Inspector General (IG) of Lucknow range to arrest the culprits within ten days following detailed probe and also take serious action against them.

He further assured that the state government will take stern action in the matter of law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh.

At least five people were reportedly killed after guns were fired and a vehicle was torched in the Apta village of Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli. The incident took place on Monday when sons of Aapta village Pradhan engaged into a dispute with the victims over cash. The police also took the accused into custody for further probe. (ANI)