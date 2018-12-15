Rafale deal: French Minister refuses to comment on SC verdict

[India], Dec 14 (ANI): French Minister Jean Yves Le Drian on Friday refused to comment on the Supreme Court's verdict on the Rafale fighter jet deal, which was pronounced earlier in the day.

Le Drian, who is on a two-day visit to India, was participating in an event here when scribes asked him about his opinion on the controversial Rafale deal. He, however, refused to comment on the same.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court refused to intervene in the Rafale fighter deal, saying there is "no occasion to really doubt the process", delivering a major victory to the government and lending a setback to the Congress which has been alleging corruption in the agreement. (ANI)