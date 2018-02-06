'Rafale deal is a scam': Rahul Gandhi questions PM Modi govt for not sharing details

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday called the Rafale deal with France a scam after Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in Parliament that details of the agreement for 36 jets could not be disclosed as it was classified information.

Gandhi, who had also raked up the issue during the Gujarat elections, alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally went to Paris to change the deal and favour a businessman.

The defence minister says that we will not reveal the amount paid for buying Rafale aircraft. What does this mean? This only means there is a scam. Modi ji personally went to Paris, he changed the deal. The whole country knows about it, Gandhi said.

Sitharamans response came to a question by Samajwadi Party member Naresh Agrawal. Agrawal had sought to know why the government was not disclosing details of the multi-role combat aircraft deal in which Congress had alleged that the price of the fighter jets being paid by NDA government was higher than what was finalised by the UPA in a previous deal. Last year, Congress had alleged that a huge scam is brewing in the procurement of the 36 fighter jets from France and accused the PM of promoting interests of Reliance Defence Limited. Can you explain Reliance on someone with nil experience in aerospace for Rafale deal? Self Reliance is obviously a critical aspect of Make in India, Gandhi had tweeted. Last year, Congress had alleged that a huge scam is brewing in the procurement of the 36 fighter jets from France and accused the PM of promoting interests of Reliance Defence Limited. Can you explain Reliance on someone with nil experience in aerospace for Rafale deal? Self Reliance is obviously a critical aspect of Make in India, Gandhi had tweeted.