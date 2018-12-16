Rafale deal: Manoj Jha to move privilege motion is RS against Attorney General

[India], Dec 16 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Member of Parliament (MP) Manoj Jha on Sunday announced that he is moving a privilege motion in the Rajya Sabha against Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi for allowing the Centre to present factually wrong affidavit before the Supreme Court in the Rafale deal case.

While urging the government to constitute a Joint parliamentary committee (JPC), Jha told ANI: "It is a misrepresentation of facts and a JPC should be constituted at any cost."

Jha further said there is no question about the quality of Rafale fighter jets, but raised qualms on the government's choice of "certain people for the deal."

"The government is obviously trying to hide something serious. It even shows criminal intent as you cannot blame the typist for typo errors", he added. The apex court on December 14 dismissed all the petitions seeking probe into the Rafale deal stating that it was "satisfied" with the central government's decision-making process, thus delivering a favourable judgement for the Centre and a big blow to the Congress. The Rafale jet deal controversy has been on the boil over the last few months. The Congress and other opposition parties have been alleging irregularities in the high-profile deal. The fighter jet is a twin-engine Medium Multi-Role Combat Aircraft, which security analysts believe can be a 'game-changer' for India's defence system. (ANI)