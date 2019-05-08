Rafale remarks: Rahul Gandhi says sorry to SC

New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi, in an ''unconditional apology' to the Supreme Court on Wednesday filed a three-page affidavit stating his unconditional apology over his "chowkidar chor hai" phrase.

Holding the SC in "highest esteem", Congress chief sought the closure of contempt proceedings against him.

Last week, he told in TV interviews that this election season that his offer to the court did not mean an apology to PM Modi. "There is absolutely no apology to PM Narendra Modi. I made a genuine mistake that I said the Supreme Court said it. I am not apologising to the least for saying Chowkidar chor hai," he said.

On his remark on Rafale deal--"Supreme Court has accepted that 'chowkidar chor hai'''-- the Congress president told the top court on April 30 that he would apologise through a fresh affidavict. The top court had sought Rahul's explanation on a petition filed by BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi, who had sought criminal contempt against the Congress president.