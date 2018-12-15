Rafale row: Kharge accuses Centre of lying in SC about presenting CAG report to PAC

[India], Dec 15 (ANI): Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday claimed that the Central Government lied in the Supreme Court about presenting the CAG report in connection with Rafale deal in the house and in the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

The statement from the Congress' LoP in Lok Sabha, came a day after the Supreme Court dismissed all petitions seeking probe in the 36-Rafale fighter get deal.

The apex court bench hearing the case yesterday remarked that perception of individuals cannot be the basis of fishing and roving inquiry by this court, especially in such matters. and refused to order a Detailed scrutiny of RafaleDeal deal.

Speaking to ANI, the 76-year-old leader stated, "Government lied in Supreme Court that the CAG report was presented in the house and in PAC and PAC has probed it. Government also stated that this report is in public domain. Where is it? Have you seen it ?."Governmentt also stated that this report is in public domain. Where is it? Have you seen it ?." Kharge also underscored that he will escalate the matter with other members of the PAC. "will soon summon Attorney General K. K. Venugopal and the CAG", Kharge said while addressing reporters here. Supreme Court on Friday dismissed batch of petitions calling for a probe into the controversial Rafale Deal, by which the Centre procured 36 fighter jets for Rs. 58,000 crore from French company Dassault Aviation. "Perception of individuals cannot be the basis of fishing and roving inquiry by this court, especially in such matters," said a three-judge bench, while dismissing all the writ petitions which sought a Supreme Court-monitored probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the deal. The court said it does not find any substantial material on record to show that this is a case of commercial favoritism to any party by the Government of India. The bench, also comprising Justices K. M. Joseph and Sanjay Kishan Kaul, said the required process has been followed. (ANI)