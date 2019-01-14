Rafale row: Review petition filed by RS MP Sanjay Singh demanding open court hearing

[India], Jan 14 (ANI): A review petition has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking review and open court hearing on the Rafale issue by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh.

In his petition, Singh has demanded the identification of the individual who had mislead the court on CAG report.

Singh's lawyer Dhiraj Singh said, "The person responsible for misleading the Court on CAG report must be identified and punished and we have demanded this in our review petition."

The apex court on December 14 dismissed all the petitions seeking probe into the Rafale deal stating that it was "satisfied" with the central government's decision-making process, thus delivering a favorable judgement for the Centre and a big blow to the Congress. However, a day after the SC verdict on Rafale by the Supreme Court, the central government had filed an application before the top court seeking a correction in the order to make it clear that the pricing aspect, examined by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), has not been looked into by Parliament's Public Accounts Committee (PAC) as yet. In its application, accessed by ANI, the Union government pointed out that an error in two sentences appears to have occurred, perhaps, on account of a misinterpretation of a couple of sentences in a note handed over to the apex court in a sealed cover. The government clarified that it had only submitted a "description of procedure" by the CAG, in which the Supreme Court appears to have mistaken "is" for "has been". The government's application refers to Para 25 of the judgement which reads: "The pricing details have, however, been shared with Comptroller and Auditor General, and the report of the CAG has been examined by the Public Accounts Committee. Only a redacted portion of the report was placed before the Parliament and is in the public domain." (ANI)