Rahul’s ‘minimum income guarantee’ promise may meet the fate of Cong’s ‘Garibi Hatao’ slogan, says BSP chief Mayawati     

[India], Jan 29 (ANI): BSP president and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati on Tuesday said that Rahul Gandhi’s ‘minimum income guarantee’ promise might meet the fate of Congress’ much-hyped ‘Garibi Hatao’ slogan, which was nothing but a statement of betrayal for the poor people of the country.

“Isn’t the announcement of minimum income guarantee of Rahul a kind of betrayal and cruel joke which his party’s government did by giving the slogan of ‘Garibi Hatao’ and doing nothing, and which has now been done by the BJP government at the Centre by promising to deposit Rs 15 lakh to Rs 20 lakh in everybody’s account by bringing back the black money from abroad, but has not yet been fulfilled,” she asked.

“The whole of the country is astonished and surprised at Rahul Gandhi’s announcement,” she said in a statement, while accusing the BJP and the Congress party of not doing enough for the welfare of poor, farmers, labourers and youths. “For the upliftment of poor, farmers, labourers and youths, BJP and Congress didn’t do anything. In the matter of people’s welfare, the two parties have abysmally failed,” she said, alleging that BJP and Congress are the two sides of the same coin when it comes to serving the poor. BSP chief Mayawati urged the people to vote for the political party in the coming Lok Sabha polls which can work the poor people’s welfare. “They must choose the party which can work for the poor people’s welfare,” said Mayawati, while referring to the performance of her own government in Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)