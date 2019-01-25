Rahul’s LS poll pitch: Promises to wave off loans of Odisha farmers

[India], Jan 25 (ANI): Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday announced that his party would wave off loans of Odisha framers within 10 days after forming the government at the Centre.

Assuring the people of Odisha that he will fulfill every promise he makes from the podium today, the Congress president tore into Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Prime Minister Modi for not doing enough for the farmers’ welfare.

“I do what I promise from this stage today. I am not Narendra Modi or Navin Patnaik. I want to tell farmers of Odisha. 2-3 months are left. Listen to me carefully. As soon as the Congress government is formed here, you count till 10,” he said.

“Not 11, only 10. 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10. Within 10 days, the Congress will waive off loans of Odisha farmers,” said Rahul, while addressing the Parivartan Sankalp Samavesh rally here. He said like Punjab and Haryana, the Congress government which once brought the Green Revolution in the country, will strengthen farmers of Odisha and make the state prosperous after his party wins the General Elections. “Without a flourishing agriculture sector, the country cannot progress. In every district of Odisha we will provide food processing plants. Will make Odisha an agriculture hub like Punjab and Haryana,” said Rahul. The Congress president also took on Prime Minister Modi and Odisha Chief Minister Patnaik accusing them of taking the people’s money and giving it to a handful of industrialists. “Both Navin Patnaik in the state and PM Modi at the Centre have one formula. Give all the money of the state and Central funds to 15-20 industrialists and then let bureaucrats run the governments. They only think about the benefits of their workers, leaders and these industrialists,” he said. “Nation’s ‘chowkidaar’ (guard) is a thief. But we should not forget the chit fund scams which took place in the state. The Chief Minister is controlled by the Prime Minister, and he works as per his directions. Odisha is a rich state. It is not a poor state. But it is unfortunate that its people are poor. Because all its wealth and assets are being given to a handful of industrialists,” said Rahul. The Congress also slammed BJP and RSS for brewing hatred amongst communities and states. “BJP and RSS are spreading hatred in the entire country. They are propelling people to fight each other. They are instigating people of one religion to fight with another. They are pitting the citizens of one state against the other,” said Rahul. (ANI)