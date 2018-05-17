Rahul accuses RSS of capturing independent institutions

[India], May 17 (ANI): Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday tore into Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), sayinng, the way the latter is capturing the independent institutions of the country, that happens only in Pakistan.

Addressing the Jan Swaraj Sammelan here, Gandhi referring to Karnataka said that the Indian Constitution is under attack.

"One by one, the RSS has captured the independent institutions of the country. Such things happen in Pakistan or in a dictatorship," Gandhi said.

"In Karnataka on one side there are MLAs standing and on the other side the Governor. JDS has said its MLAs have been offered Rs 100 crore each," he added. The Congress chief even accused the BJP of creating an atmosphere of fear and said that the former does not want Dalits, backward classes and women to fulfill their dreams. He said that the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi are being threatened every day but, the spirit of the people of India will stand strong. "The BJP claims that women are not in the position to stand as equals alongside men. The only job of women is to cook at home. The only job of Dalits is to clean and sweep and not dream of a better future," Rahul said. Further shifting attention towards the violence witnessed in West Bengal during Panchayat Polls, Gandhi said that it is duty of the citizen to enhance the Panchayati Raj in order to protect and restore their rights that the "BJP is trying to snatch away". He said the Panchayati Raj will devolve power solely into the hands of the people. The Gandhi scion said that the party's focus on 2019 Lok Sabha election is on education, healthcare, and employment. "We will work on education in government schools and make it more accessible," he said. "Prime Minister Modi considers the farmers a burden on the nation. We consider the farmers to be the backbone of our country," he added. Rahul is scheduled to hold a roadshow with a bike rally in Chhattisgarh on May 17. (ANI)