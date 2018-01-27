Rahul approves Karnataka campaign committee

[India] Jan. 27 (ANI): Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday approved 70-member campaign committee for Karnataka.

Karnataka Power Minister D K Shivakumar will be the chairman of the committee for the coming assembly polls in Karnataka.

The tenure of the Karnataka Assembly ends in May 2018 and the state is expected to go to polls around April.

Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha, M Mallikarjun Kharge, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, all former union ministers from the state, former Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee presidents, etcetera are the members of the campaign committee. (ANI)