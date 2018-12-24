Rahul as PM can provide a stable Govt: Stalin

[India], Dec 24 (ANI): DMK chief MK Stalin on Sunday claimed that if Congress president Rahul Gandhi becomes the Prime Minister can provide a stable government.

Stailn's statement comes amid various political parties coming together ahead of 2019 general elections, aiming to dethrone the BJP from the Centre.

"I said Rahul can give a stable government what is wrong in this, " Stalin said at an event here.

Reportedly, Stalin had on December 16 lauded Rahul Gandhi and asserted that the Congress chief had the ability to defeat the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA alliance.

"In 2018, on the occasion of unveiling Thalaivar Kalaignar statue, I propose, we will install a new Prime Minister in Delhi. We will build a new India, as the son of Thalaivar Kalaignar, I propose the candidature of Rahul Gandhi from Tamil Nadu," At the event he also referred to Prime Minister Modi as a "sadist" for ignoring the people of Tamil Nadu. "If the Prime Minister is least bothered about people of Tamil Nadu, I say that he is a sadist and it's not a personal comment. As a Prime Minister, he is a sadist. I will tell it repeatedly, therefore, we need a change, " he said. "Gaja caused heavy loss. 65 people died. Has any consoling message came from the PM to the family of bereaved ? He doesn't have time to visit the affected people. He doesn't have enough time to make foreign trips. Such is our PM," he added. (ANI)