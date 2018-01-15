'Rahul as Ram, PM Modi as Ravana': Amethi gears up for Lok Sabha polls

Amethi: With Congress President Rahul Gandhi headed to his Lok Sabha constituency Amethi on Monday, a poster war has begun in town. A poster showing Rahul as Ram and Prime Minister Narendra Modi as Ravana has led to a controversy ahead of the Congress President's visit.

Aimed at the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the message on the poster reads: "Rahul roop mein bhagwan Ram ka avatar, 2019 mein ayega Rahul Raj. (Rahul is the incarnation of Lord Ram, Rahul Raj will be seen in 2019)."

This is Rahul's first visit to Amethi after taking charge as the party chief. He is likely to hold roadshows at nearly seven places in Amethi. He will reach Salon via Rae Bareli around 12.30 pm and address the public at Salon Nagar Panchayat. From Salon, he will proceed to Amethi, and then go to Munshiganj guest house. On January 16, at around 10.30 am, Rahul is likely to interact with the public at Musafirkhana, and then proceed to Jais, Jagdishpur and Mohanganj.