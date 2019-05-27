Rahul asks Congress to find replacement for him

New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi has categorically told the Congress that they would have to find a new chief as he was not changing his mind about stepping down, sources said.

The Congress chief, who informed the party about his decision to quit following the party's decimation in the Lok Sabha polls, has refused to meet the newly elected lawmakers who called on him. All his meetings and appointments have been cancelled.

In a tweet this morning - his first since he announced his decision to quit -- he paid tribute to former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru - his great-grandfather - to mark his death anniversary.

Sources close to Rahul Gandhi said he is "not abandoning the post" even though he is determined to quit. He will give the party time to choose a new person for the top job. Rahul Gandhi's mother Sonia Gandhi and sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reportedly agree with his decision - they had initially tried to get him to change his mind - and acknowledge that the Congress "has to come to terms with the fact that there has to be a change of guard" and a total reset. Sources also say Rahul Gandhi has not changed his mind, despite several Congress leaders pleading with him over the weekend and asking him to go for a full overhaul. Officially, the party told reporters on Saturday that Rahul Gandhi's resignation offer had been "unanimously rejected".