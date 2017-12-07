Rahul asks Mani Shankar Aiyar to apologise for 'neech' barb at PM Modi

New Delhi: Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday asked senior party leader Mani Shankar Aiyar to apologise for his "neech" barb against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





Expressing his thoughts on Twitter, Gandhi said that it is not the Congress party's culture to use such language against political opponents.





"BJP and Prime Minister routinely use filthy language to attack the Congress party. The Congress has a different culture and heritage. I do not appreciate the tone and language used by Mr. Mani Shankar Aiyer to address the Prime Minister. Both the Congress and I expect him to apologise for what he said," Gandhi tweeted.



Earlier in the day, Aiyar called Modi a "bahut neech kisam ka aadmi" who is practising "dirty politics".