  4. Rahul asks Modi to raise Doklam, CPEC with China

Last Updated: Fri, Apr 27, 2018 19:52 hrs
Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to raise the issues of Doklam and China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) with Chinese President Xi Jinping, saying people of the country want to hear him talk on them.

Gandhi referred to Modi's televised speech during talks with Xi Jinping and tweeted that the Prime Minister looked tense.

He termed Modi's two-day visit for the informal summit meeting as 'No Agenda' China visit.

Gandhi tweeted:

India has been opposed to CPEC, which will pass through Pakistan-administered Kashmir which is claimed by New Delhi.

Earlier, Congress spokesman Randeep Singh Surjewala attacked the Modi government and said it was incapable of sending a strong message to China.

In a series of tweets, Surjewala asked if Modi was going to confront China over the Doklam issue during his visit.

Modi and Xi on Friday opened their two-day informal talks in the Chinese city of Wuhan.



