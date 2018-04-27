Rahul asks Modi to raise Doklam, CPEC with China

New Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to raise the issues of Doklam and China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) with Chinese President Xi Jinping, saying people of the country want to hear him talk on them.

Gandhi referred to Modi's televised speech during talks with Xi Jinping and tweeted that the Prime Minister looked tense.

He termed Modi's two-day visit for the informal summit meeting as 'No Agenda' China visit.

Gandhi tweeted:

Dear PM,



Saw the live TV feed of your “No Agenda” China visit.



You look tense!



A quick reminder:



1. DOKLAM

2. China Pakistan Eco Corridor passes through POK. That’s Indian territory.



India wants to hear you talk about these crucial issues.



You have our support. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 27, 2018 India has been opposed to CPEC, which will pass through Pakistan-administered Kashmir which is claimed by New Delhi. Earlier, Congress spokesman Randeep Singh Surjewala attacked the Modi government and said it was incapable of sending a strong message to China. In a series of tweets, Surjewala asked if Modi was going to confront China over the Doklam issue during his visit. As Modiji 'hugs' his friend, President, Xi Jinping today in Wuhan, China, will he remember his innate duty to protect India’s strategic interests & question China on occupation of #Dokalam impacting India’s National Security?

1/n — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) April 27, 2018 2/n

Does the PM accept the failure of his Cabinet Min’s (Defense & EAM) to confront China on creation of ‘full-fledged Chinese Military Complex’ in #Doklam right upto 10m from Indian Army post, during their visit on 20th-24th April, as an abdication of their duty to the Nation? — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) April 27, 2018 3/n

India is facing increasingly aggressive China to intrude into the ‘Chicken Neck’ -Siliguri Corridor by building a new road through South of #Doklam (Gateway to the North East), but why is Modi Govt clueless and incapable to send a strong message to China? — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) April 27, 2018 4/n

Doesn’t the latest ‘Satellite Imagery’ from Google Maps of 25th April, 2018 show creation of additional structures by China meters away from Indian Army posts? Has PM & Defense Ministry taken note of it? pic.twitter.com/jKzM7AsXwt — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) April 27, 2018 5/5

Will PM Modi take up the issue in the ‘Summit’ with Chinese President today in Wuhan, China?



Modiji may not be able to show ‘red eyes’ as he loftily promised, but will he show the courage of conviction to do plain-speaking on #Doklam & defend India’s interests? — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) April 27, 2018 Modi and Xi on Friday opened their two-day informal talks in the Chinese city of Wuhan.