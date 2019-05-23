Rahul asks party workers to be cautious ahead of Lok Sabha poll results

A day before the counting of votes for the just concluded Lok Sabha polls, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday asked his party workers to be cautious and also urged them to not believe in "fake" exit polls.

"Dear Congress party workers, next 24 hours are really important. Be cautious and vigilant and don't be afraid. You are fighting for the truth," the Congress president tweeted.

"Do not be upset because of the fake exit polls. Believe in yourself and the Congress party. Your hard work won't go in vain," he said.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also tweeted, saying that "in democratic India, the Constitution and constitutional institutions should remain intact. No matter what results come out but we would respect the mandate of the people." Hitting out at the opposition parties, Adityanath said: "People who disrespect the mandate, point fingers at the institutions and spread anarchy will be dealt with and the government is committed towards the safety and security of the people." The seven-phased Lok Sabha polls for 542 seats, beginning April 11, concluded on May 19. The counting of votes will take place on Thursday. (ANI)