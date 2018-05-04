Rahul asks party workers to help families affected by dust storm

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday urged his party workers to offer all help to the families of those affected by the dust storm in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

A storm barrelled through a swathe of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, killing at least 106 people in a trail of destruction that brought down mud houses, uprooted trees and flattened crops.

'The dust storms have claimed several lives in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. We stand with the grieving families in this hour or grief. There is one tragic incident in Motihari too,' Gandhi tweeted.

'I urge local Congress workers, colleagues from Seva Dal to support and offer every help possible,' he said.