Rahul assures MP farmers of loan waiver

[India], June 6 (ANI): Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday assured farmers of Madhya Pradesh that his party would waive aside all loans within 10 days of coming to power in the state.

"If the Congress is voted to power in Madhya Pradesh, within 10 days, debt will be forgiven. Our first job is to protect the farmers of India. Almost 1200 farmers have killed themselves in a year," Gandhi said while addressing a Kisan Samriddhi Sankalp rally here.

Criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, "Narendra Modi calls Mehul Choksi, "Mehul Bhai", these people were given Rs.30 crores each by him. If Madhya Pradesh had that money, farmers wouldn't have committed suicide."

Gandhi also campaigned for newly-appointed party state president Kamal Nath and Congress' Guna MP Jyotiraditya Scindia for the upcoming polls in Madhya Pradesh.

"China will eat Mandsaur's garlic in 10 years, but we need your support. We will provide livelihood to each and every person of Madhya Pradesh. My dream is that when we come here after five to seven years and look at our phones, we find "Made in Mandsaur" written on it. Narendra Modi and Shivraj Singh (Chouhan) won't be able to do this work. Kamal Nath and Scindia can do this," said Rahul Gandhi.

The Congress President also promised that a government of his party in Madhya Pradesh would take action against those responsible for the police firing on farmers on this day last year. He added that the farmers are still awaiting justice.

"Even after one year, there hasn't been an enquiry on the Mandsaur police firing. The families of the farmers who were killed are still waiting for justice," Gandhi said after spending some time with the families of the deceased farmers.

Gandhi paid tribute to the six farmers who lost their lives in the police firing in Mandsaur last year.

Ahead of the polls in the state, the Congress President promised the people that his party will build a food processing unit in every district.

"If Congress comes to power, every district will have a food processing unit. Each and every farmer will be able to sell his products directly to the factory and Shivraj Singh Chouhan wouldn't take a single rupee from the farmers. The food we eat is all due to the efforts of our farmers and their families, not rich businessmen, which is why farmers are our priority," he said.

He further said, "We won't make fake promises to you, whatever we say, we will do that and we will deliver each and every promise. For this, you have to help us and we will waive off your loans." (ANI)