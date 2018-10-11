Rahul building his political career with lies, corruption: BJP

[India], Oct 11 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Sambit Patra on Thursday tore into Congress President Rahul Gandhi and said that the latter is building his political career with the help of lies and corruption.

"Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa called the Rafale Deal as a 'game changer' deal, on the other hand, Rahul Gandhi is saying the opposite. Now the people of the country should decide who will they believe in - Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa or on Rahul Gandhi," he said.

Continuing his tirade against the Congress president, he said, "The person whose entire family is corrupt is pointing fingers at others."

Patra added, "Rahul Gandhi, you come from a family of a middleman, where a middleman-ship is extremely important. You have earned money out of every deal that took place before 2014. You have jeopardized the defence of the country." Cornering Gandhi over his remarks on the Rafale Deal, Patra said, "Rahul Gandhi thinks he is above the Supreme Court, the Governments of France and India," (ANI)