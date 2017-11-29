Rahul calls PM Modi a 'terrific actor'

[India], November 29 (ANI): Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a terrific actor.

"He (PM Modi) is a terrific actor. You will see he will shed tears a few days before elections. He will cry for everything but not for farmers. He will also not cry when students have to shell out money for taking admission in college or people have to go to hospital," Gandhi said while addressing a public gathering here.

Rahul stated if the Congress comes to power in Gujarat after elections, the party will waive farmer's loans within 10 days.

"The Congress will win in December. We will waive loans of farmers within 10 days. If government will function, it will be for farmers, small and medium businesses and you. We will ask what you want and will run the government accordingly," Gandhi said. Prime Minister Modi few hours earlier hit out at the Congress party for terming the Good and Service Tax (GST) as 'Gabbar Singh Tax'. The two-phase Gujarat elections will take place on December 9 and 14, while the result will be out on December 18. (ANI)