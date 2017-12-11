Rahul claims BJP has no plans for development of Gujarat

[India], Dec 11 (ANI): Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has no plans for development of Gujarat.

While addressing a rally in Gandhi Nagar, Rahul said Prime Minister Narendra Modi often speaks about corruption, but doesn't do anything to eradicate it.

"They (BJP) say the Congress has disappeared from Gujarat, but why 50 percent of the prime minister's speeches are on the party and rest on himself? He has no plan for the people of Gujarat," Rahul said.

Rahul also expressed confidence over sweeping the Gujarat polls and said no one can stop the Congress from winning. He added the people of Gujarat have made up their mind to overthrow the BJP government, which has been ruling the state from past two decades. (ANI)