Rahul condemns terror attack on Army camp

New Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Sunday condemned the terror attack on an Army camp in Jammu and Kashmir in which five soldiers lost their lives.
Gandhi said all Indians cutting across political differences stood united with Army personnel at this time.
The Congress chief said in a tweet:
I strongly condemn the terror attack on our Army camp in Jammu in which 6 Indians have been martyred. All Indians, across political lines, stand united with our Army men and women. My prayers and thoughts are with the families of those killed and injured.— Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) February 11, 2018
Four militants have been gunned down by security personnel in the fighting that broke out since dawn on Saturday at the Sunjuwan Army station in Jammu city.