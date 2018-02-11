Rahul condemns terror attack on Army camp

  1. Sify.com
Last Updated: Sun, Feb 11, 2018 21:28 hrs
New Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Sunday condemned the terror attack on an Army camp in Jammu and Kashmir in which five soldiers lost their lives.

Gandhi said all Indians cutting across political differences stood united with Army personnel at this time.

The Congress chief said in a tweet:

Four militants have been gunned down by security personnel in the fighting that broke out since dawn on Saturday at the Sunjuwan Army station in Jammu city.



