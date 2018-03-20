Rahul condoles deaths of Indians in Iraq

[India], Mar. 20 (ANI): Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday expressed his deepest condolence to the families of 39 Indians, killed in Iraq by the Islamic State (IS).

Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter and said, "I'm shocked to hear that 39 Indians who were in captivity since 2014, in Iraq, are now confirmed dead. My deepest condolences to the families of those who have lived in hope, that their loved ones will return unharmed. My thoughts and prayers are with all of you today."

External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj earlier today informed that all the 39 Indians, who went missing in Mosul in the year 2014, were killed.

Speaking at Rajya Sabha, Swaraj said that the dreaded terror outfit Islamic State (IS) had killed all the Indian nationals. The 39 persons, most of whom hailed from Punjab, were working on projects near Mosul when they were kidnapped during their evacuation. (ANI)