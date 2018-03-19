Rahul continues tirade against BJP over Rafale deal

[India], Mar. 19 (ANI): Congress President Rahul Gandhi, on Monday, continued his onslaught against the Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government over the Rafale fighter jets deal, claiming that the people cared about the price paid for the aircrafts.

Gandhi said the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government had cracked a better deal, while the incumbent government's deal will be causing a loss of over INR 40,000 crores.

"The UPA negotiates the RAFALE down to 526 Cr. per plane. But Modi ji pays 1,670 Cr. instead. Loss to exchequer, over 40,000 Cr. RM's response? We paid "our" price. Who cares about "their" price? Answer: The PEOPLE care," Gandhi tweeted.

Earlier, the NDA government issued a detailed clarification and said the Opposition was misleading the country over the Rafale deal, adding that its deal is better in terms of capability, price, equipment, delivery, maintenance and training. The NDA government has signed a deal with France based Dassault Aviation to purchase 36 Rafale jets. (ANI)