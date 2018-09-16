Rahul daydreaming of winning Telangana polls: Amit Shah

[India], Sep 15 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah on Saturday launched a blistering attack on Congress president Rahul Gandhi and said that he is daydreaming about winning Telangana elections.

Addressing a public rally in Mahbubnagar, Shah said, "Rahul Gandhi is now daydreaming. I want Rahul Gandhi to have a relook at the Congress history between 2014 to now. Ever since Narendra Modi became Prime Minister we have defeated them in many states. Rahul Gandhi dreams that Congress will form a government here in Telangana. The people of Telangana have not forgotten how PV Narasimha Rao was insulted. It is only now you remember of forming a government here."

Shah also criticised Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) president K Chandrashekhar Rao for his decision of dissolving the assembly while calling for early elections in the state, the BJP chief said, "This untimely election has been forced upon Telangana by TRS. Elections were supposed to be held in May 2019 here. Narendra Modi says if elections of state assembly and Loksabha are held together it'll save expenditure. We wanted to implement this policy in the whole country and here the elections were already together which KCR brought ahead. I want to ask KCR why did he pre-pone elections? Is he not confident of his victory in May? If not then they can't form a government in November-December either."

Shah also hit out at TRS for 12 percent reservation to minority and said, "I want to ask TRS why it gave 12 percent reservation to a minority. Under whose command or in fear of who was this implemented? Reservation cannot be more than 50 percent hence if 12 percent reservation is given to minority, Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Backward Class, Tribals are reduced."

Shah also claimed of BJP forming an inclusive government in the state and asserted that BJP will form such a Telangana where neither the Dalits nor the tribals will be oppressed.

He also took the opportunity to reiterate the party's stand on the issue of National Register of Citizen and said that infiltrators will not be allowed in the country.

"We made an effort to remove infiltrators from Assam. Our NRC move was opposed by all the major parties. We will ensure that no infiltrator is allowed to live in the country," he added. (ANI)