Rahul desperate to see Gujarat's failure: Vijay Rupani

[India], Dec 31 (ANI): Firing a fresh salvo at Congress president Rahul Gandhi over his scathing tweet on Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS) 2019, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Sunday said that Rahul is desperate to see Gujarat's failure, however, Gujaratis have recognised his hatred for the state and have continuously rejected Congress and will keep doing so in future.

"The glee in your tweet shows how desperate you are to see Gujarat fail. Gujaratis recognise your hatred for the state and have continuously rejected the Congress & will keep doing so! ##RaGaJhoothKiMachine," the Chief Minister tweeted.

This comes after Rahul Gandhi took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the VGGS 2019. "At the Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2019, cynical sponsors no longer want to associate themselves with an event presided over by NoMo. They have left the stage, the way he likes it...Empty," Rahul wrote after the reports that UK envoy opted out from the Summit due to substandard commercial reasons. Continuing his tirade against Rahul Gandhi, the Chief Minister wrote: "Such a shameless liar you are Rahul Gandhi. This time Vibrant Gujarat is seeing even more participation." Notably, VGGS was conceptualised by the Prime Minister and the then chief minister of Gujarat Narendra Modi with an aim to make Gujarat a preferred investment destination in India. The 9th VGGS will be held from January 18 to 20, 2019. Uzbekistan, Czech Republic, Australia, Morocco and Sweden are among the countries which will participate in the Summit for the first time. Around 10 countries participated in 8th VGGS, however, this time 16 countries are partnering the summit. (ANI)