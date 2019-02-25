Rahul doesn’t know rules, regulations: Rijiju on martyr status to Pulwama victims

[India], Feb 25, (ANI): Taking a dig at Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju underlined that whoever sacrifices his life for the country, whether an Army personnel or someone from the central armed forces, is a martyr.

"Rahul Gandhi doesn't know the rules and regulations. Whoever sacrifices his life for the country is a martyr whether he is in the Army or in the Central Armed Forces,” said Rijiju.

Rahul had hit out at the Narendra Modi-led central government for not giving "martyr status" to the paramilitary personnel who lost lives in the Pulwama terror attack.

"The brave are martyred. Their families struggle. 40 Jawans give their lives but are denied the status of 'Shaheed'. While this man has never given & only taken. He's gifted Rs 30,000 Cr of their money & will live happily ever after. Welcome to Modi's NEW INDIA," Rahul had tweeted on February 21. Earlier in the wake of Pulwama attack, Rahul had declared that it was not the time for politics and that his party would support the government, whatever action it would take against the perpetrators of the Pulwama attack. However, the Congress party subsequently began to question Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly shooting a film shortly after the attack. (ANI)