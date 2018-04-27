Rahul dubs PM Modi's China tour a 'no agenda visit'

[India], Apr. 27 (ANI): Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's unprecedented informal summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping while calling it a 'no agenda' summit.

Rahul took to his Twitter and said, "Dear PM, Saw the live TV feed of your "No Agenda" China visit. You look tense! A quick reminder:

1. DOKLAM

2. China Pakistan Eco Corridor passes through POK. That's Indian territory.

India wants to hear you talk about these crucial issues."

Modi arrived in Wuhan on Thursday to hold an informal summit with President Xi, with the two set to discuss on several key issues of common interests and reset bilateral ties, which took a hit post the two-month-long Doklam standoff. In an another tweet, the Congress chief also described the proposed US visa rules as a "huge setback" for India saying, "New US Visa Rules, huge setback for India...There are some things a hug can buy. For visas, you're on your own. Foreign Policy by Narendra Modi, Foreword by Donald Trump." His tweet comes in the backdrop of US President Donald Trump administration's new visa rules which disallow the spouses of H-1B visa holders to obtain an employment authorisation document (EAD). (ANI)