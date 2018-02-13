  1. Sify.com
  4. Rahul expresses grief at Kerala AYC leader's murder

Last Updated: Tue, Feb 13, 2018 23:46 hrs

[Kerala] [India], Feb 13 (ANI): Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday expressed shock at the murder of the party's youth wing General Secretary T. H. Shuhaib in Kerala, and hoped the perpetrators are brought to justice soon.

"I am shocked to hear about the murder of Kerala AYC General Secretary T.H. Shuhaib. I hope the perpetrators of this cowardly act are brought to justice soon," the Congress President said.

"My condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace," Gandhi tweeted.

Shuhaib was on Monday night was allegedly hacked to death allegedly by Communist Party of India (Marxist) workers in Kannur district.(ANI)



