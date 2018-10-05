Rahul forms 9 committees to manage Rajasthan polls

New Delhi [India], Oct 5 (ANI): With Rajasthan Assembly Polls inching closer, Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday constituted nine different committees to manage its campaign in the poll-bound state.

As the state gears up for the polls, the constituted committees include coordination, election manifesto, campaign, protocol, and discipline among others.

Former chief minister of Rajasthan and All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary Ashok Gehlot has been made Chairman of state's Election Coordination Committee. This chairman of all the other constituted committees will be member of the Coordination Committee. As the chairman of Coordination Committee, Gehlot will have authority to call other senior leaders as special invitee in the Coordination Committee Meetings.

Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee (RPCC) president Sachin Pilot has been appointed the Chairman of 44 members Pradesh Election Committee. Former Minister CP Joshi has been appointed as a Chairman of Publicity committee. Congress MP from Ajmer Raghu Sharma has been assigned to Chair Campaign Committee. Lakshmangarh legislator Govind Singh Dotasra will helm the media and coordination committee, while former Lalsot legislator Parsadilal Meena head the transport and accommodation committee. Rajasthan Mahila Congress chief Rehana Riaz has been made in charge of the protocol committee. The disciplinary committee will be headed by former Rajasthan education minister Bhanwarlal Meghwal. Rajasthan is slated to go for polls later this year. (ANI)